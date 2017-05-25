RV Carrying Kids Erupts in Flames After Chase, Shooting: PD

Live video will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

North Texas authorities pursued a man driving a recreational vehicle with his children inside through four counties after the man shot a woman early Thursday, authorities said.

Police said the driver, who was possibly armed, headed west on Interstate 30 after a shooting in Hunt County at about 3 a.m. Multiple police departments joined the pursuit during the next 30 minutes through Rockwall and Dallas counties.

Garland police said they used spike strips on the RV, damaging several tires and slowing the pursuit to about 20 mph as the driver headed toward Grand Prairie.

The pursuit continued on westbound I-30 into Arlington until the driver stopped near Fielder Road at about 4:40 a.m. The RV caught fire shortly after and burned for about 30 minutes.

Police could be seen escorting two children from the RV to an ambulance and transported to a hospital in Arlington.

Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman, confirmed the driver was found deceased in the RV. Police believed a loud explosion heard during the fire was the man shooting himself, according to Cook.



As of 6:25 a.m., all westbound lanes of I-30 were closed at Fielder Road. Two eastbound lanes were open.



No further details have been released.

