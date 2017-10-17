Trump's Net Worth Plummets on Forbes Richest List - NBC Connecticut
Trump's Net Worth Plummets on Forbes Richest List

    Donald Trump has lost about $600 million since becoming president, at least according to the Forbes list of wealthiest Americans, NBC News reported.

    His 92-spot plummet to No. 248 leaves him tied with 27-year-old Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel on the list, out Tuesday. They both have an estimated $3.1 billion.

    Trump's wealth has long been a source of contention — he's claimed to be worth $10 billion — but Forbes said it spent months digging through financial disclosure forms and property records and interviewed dozens of people as well.

    Trump's wealth took a dip due to "a weakening in the New York City retail and office real estate market," according to a press release.

