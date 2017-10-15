President Trump Subpoenaed Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations - NBC Connecticut
President Trump Subpoenaed Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    A former contestant on The Apprentice, Summer Zervos, described during a press conference on Oct. 14, 2016, an incident in 2007 in which she says Donald Trump sexually assaulted her. (Published Friday, Oct. 14, 2016)

    A former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accuses President Donald Trump of past sexual misconduct has filed a subpoena for "all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately," according to Sunday reports.

    The court document names Trump's campaign organization and any applicable "directors, officers, partners, shareholders, managers, attorneys, employees, agents and representatives" as subjects. Buzzfeed News first reported the story.

    Only a few weeks before the 2016 election, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos alleged that Trump had tried to kiss and touch her without her consent at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007, NBC News reported.

    Her claim came shortly after the October 2016 release of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005. Trump has flatly denied the allegations, calling the accusations "lies, lies, lies."

    Trump Sexual Assault Accuser Speaks Through Tears

    [NATL] Trump Sexual Assault Accuser Speaks Through Tears to Press
    “Mr. Trump, when I met you I was so impressed with your talents that I wanted to be like you. I wanted a job within your organization. Instead you treated me as if an object to be hit up,” said Summer Zervos with a quivering voice. Zervos spoke at a press conference with civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred on Oct. 16, 2017.
    (Published Friday, Oct. 14, 2016)
    Published at 5:23 PM EDT on Oct 15, 2017
