Baby Riley Shines has been crowned the 2017 Gerber Spokesbaby.

The 7-month-old from Lewis Center, Ohio, was selected by a panel of judges as the grand prize-winning entry from more than 110,000 entries.

Riley was chosen for his “expressions and visual appeal, as well as how well he’d represent the brand.”

Riley will receive $50,000 cash prize, $1,500 in Gerber Childrenswear, and the chance to star in a 2017 Gerber ad.

"Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions! Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy," said Riley's mom, Kristen Shines.

Riley’s year will also be documented on the brand's social media platforms.

The Gerber Baby Photo Search contest began in 2010 and pays homage to Ann Turner Cook, whose face has been featured as the iconic charcoal-sketched logo on Gerber's packaging since 1928.

Riley is not the first baby of color to be selected for this honor, NBC BLK reported. In 2010 baby Mercy of Toledo, Ohio was selected. Two years later, baby Mary Jane Montoya from Fresno, California represented the company.