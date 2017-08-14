A Charlottesville, Virginia rally to keep a Confederate statue and the counter-protest to take it down stunned the country after a car drove into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing Heather Heyer and wounding many others. The violence of the weekend led to counter-protests and vigils condemning racism and white nationalism in cities across the United States. See the reactions

Vice President Mike Pence said there is no tolerance for “white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” following a white nationalist rally Saturday in Virginia that erupted in violence and left three people dead and multiple injured.