8 People Hurt, 2 in Critical Condition, From Philadelphia Shooting: Police

A bullet shell from the scene in North Philadelphia where eight people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Eight people were hit in a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday night and two of them are in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of W. Huntingdon Street.

Seven men and one woman were injured in the shooting, ages ranging from 18 to 26.

Police are unsure of how this incident started at this time. They are expected to brief the public early Sunday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as elements may change.