Dreaming of a white Christmas? Be careful what you wish for.

A "significant storm system" is expected to move through the northern Plains on Christmas Day, bringing whiteout conditions and driving winds that could make travel "very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Heavy snow is possible beginning Friday over most of Wyoming before moving east to the Dakotas and northern Minnesota over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

"It's going to be a pretty significant storm," said Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel.