Swedish prosecutors on Friday dropped a rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after seven years, NBC News reported.
Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny announced in a statement that she "has decided to discontinue the investigation." That means Assange, who has been seeking refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012, is no longer facing charges in Sweden.
However, British police said he is still a wanted man for failing to surrender in the country in 2012.
After the announcement, Assange spoke with the press from the embassy's balcony: "WikiLeaks will continue to its publications. Even today, we published important documents on the Central Intelligence Agency and its measures that are conducted without warrant."
Melinda Taylor, a member of Assange's legal team, called attention to the U.S., telling NBC News that "as long as the national security prosecution continues there continues to be a risk to him."