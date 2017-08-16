A large tree limb broke and fell at City Hall Park in downtown Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, hitting a person underneath, according to fire officials.

The FDNY says a person was evaluated on scene after being hit by the limb but declined further medical aid.

A spokeswoman for councilman Mark Levine says the person was an elderly woman.

Levine has advocated for a seven-year tree pruning cycle along city streets, and says he secured $2.7 million earlier this year for the operation. After a massive tree fell in Central Park Tuesday, Levine has been pushing for similar regulation of trees within city parks.

The parks department says it's looking into the downed tree limb at City Hall Park.