Trump Businesses See Losses Since Election Day

However, business is brisk in Trump country

    From golf courses to hotels to fashion, the brands of the Trump family have been taking hits since Election Day, based on details eked out in the past year in flashes of disclosure and data, NBC News reported.

    President Donald Trump's luxury golf course in Scotland, which he famously visited during the Brexit referendum, saw losses that doubled to $23 million in 2016 while revenue fell by 16 percent.

    Meanwhile, the Trump SoHo in New York City isn't faring well. Professional athletes have refused to stay there, employees were laid off and big-name corporate events are book elsewhere. Room rates have slashed from $700 to $400.

    However, business is brisk in Trump country. For example, the Trump National Golf Club in Mooresville, North Carolina, has seen swelling membership. Also, private event bookings are on an upswing at the club in an area that voted heavily for Trump.

    Published at 5:03 AM EDT on Oct 16, 2017 | Updated at 6:41 AM EDT on Oct 16, 2017
