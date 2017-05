Mike Dubke, the director of communications in Donald Trump's White House, is set to leave, NBC News confirmed.

A senior official told NBC News that the Republican media strategist submitted a letter of resignation.

Dubke's departure comes less than three months after he joined the White House. It was first reported by Axios, which said he submitted the resignation May 18 and offered to stay on through Trump's first trip overseas.