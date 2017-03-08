Vulto Creamery Recalls All Soft, Wash-Rind Raw Milk Cheeses Over Possible Health Risk | NBC Connecticut
Vulto Creamery Recalls All Soft, Wash-Rind Raw Milk Cheeses Over Possible Health Risk

The raw milk cheeses being recalled are Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie and Willowemoc cheeses

By Kiki Intarasuwan

    FDA

    Vulto Creamery is recalling all of its soft washed-rind raw milk cheeses after the Food and Drug Administration tested the Ouleout cheese positive for Listeria.

    The raw milk cheeses being recalled are Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie and Willowemoc cheeses.

    The FDA found Ouleout lot number 617 positive for Listeria monocytogenes, and New York Department of Agriculture and Markets found the possible contamination of Ouleout lot number 623, said the FDA.

    FDA advises consumers to not consume the cheese items being recalled.

    The New York-based company distributed soft raw milk cheeses nationwide, with most being sold at retail locations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic Sates, California, Chicago, Portland and Washington D.C., according to the FDA.

    Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

    Consumers can return the cheeses to the purchase location for a refund. 

    For more information, consumers can call 607-222-3995 on Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST, or email Vulto Creamery at vultocreamer@gmail.com

