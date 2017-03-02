After receiving heat for telling Americans to "go buy Ivanka’s stuff" on television, the White House ethics office in a letter said Kellyanne Conway has promised to never do it again, NBC News reported.
Stefan Passantino, head of the White House’s ethics office, said that office concluded that Conway acted inadvertently, and that the statement was made in a "light, off-hand manner," without “nefarious motive or intent to benefit personally.”
Following Conway’s plug for Ivanka Trump on television, the U.S. Office of Government ethics, a separate and independent executive branch agency, said it has "strong reason" to believe that Conway had violated ethics rules.
Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said Wednesday that the president’s choice to not discipline Conway was a "bad sign."