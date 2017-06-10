Trump’s Attempt to Go After Comey Could Backfire: Experts

Take a look at the comments former FBI Director James Comey made under oath at a Senate Intelligence hearing on June 8 and then the responses by President Donald Trump at a news conference on June 9.

Going after former FBI Director James Comey for leaking information could backfire on President Donald Trump, experts said Friday after Trump's personal attorney is said to be preparing to lodge a formal complaint.

Trump and his defenders have seized on a portion of Comey's Thursday testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee in which he said he allowed a friend to share a memo with the press about his conversation with Trump, hoping it would trigger the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Legal experts told NBC News it's impossible to find any obvious violation in Comey's behavior, instead arguing the threat by Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz is more of a meritless attempt to bully Comey.

Stephen Gillers, an ethics expert at New York University Law School, said "in no circumstance would the Judiciary Committee have jurisdiction to impose a penalty."

Trump Would Testify About Comey Meetings, ‘100 Percent’