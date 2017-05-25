Ben Carson Says Poverty Is 'State of Mind' | NBC Connecticut
Ben Carson Says Poverty Is 'State of Mind'

The former presidential candidate said people, no matter what they have, need to have "the right mindset"

     New Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson compared slaves to immigrants in his first address to HUD while invoking civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., saying "they too, had a dream."

    (Published Monday, March 6, 2017)

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is facing criticism after calling poverty a "state of mind," NBC News reported.

    Carson spoke to SiriusXM Radio host Armstrong Williams in an interview that aired Wednesday. When Carson was asked what can be done to reduce the number of people living in poverty, he credited his own success story to his headstrong mother.

    But then Carson delved deeper, saying, "I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind." He added that people, no matter what they have, need to have "the right mindset."

    Carson spoke frequently about his rise from abject poverty and his approach to social progress while running for president during the 2016 primary.

