House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, asked the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate leaks of classified information that led to the resignation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn stepped down late Monday following reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence about contacts with a Russian diplomat.

In a joint letter sent to Michael Horowitz Tuesday night, the chairmen of two powerful committees expressed “serious concerns about the potential inadequate protection of classified information” and asks the DOJ to launch an “immediate” investigation.

“According to some of the reports, the information may come from classified intelligence products. In one case, reports indicate the National Security Division of the Department of Justice applied for a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to intercept electronic records from Russian banks,” they wrote. “Other reports cite to a U.S. intelligence agency’s monitoring of Flynn’s call or calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.”

The congressmen notes that intelligence agencies collection activities and the information gathered during those pursuits are considered classified. “The release of classified national security information can, by definition, have grave effects on national security,” they add.

“In light of this, we request that your office begin an immediate investigation into whether classified information was mishandled,” they said.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump criticized the intelligence agencies that he oversees and the media for what he described as unfair treatment of Flynn and for "illegally leaked" information and reported contacts between his campaign aides and Russian officials.

“From intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being leaked. It’s criminal action, criminal act, and it’s been going on for a long time, before me, but now it’s really going on,” the president said during a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “People are trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton.”

Trump repudiated a New York Times report that alleged his aides engaged in "repeated" contact with Russian officials throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning to blast the intelligence community for continuing to leak information to the media.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are demanding the formation of an independent, bipartisan panel to examine possible links between the Trump administration and Russia intelligence officials. At issue is whether Flynn broke diplomatic protocol and potentially the law by discussing U.S. sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, before Trump's inauguration. The sanctions were imposed in December by former President Barack Obama after U.S. intelligence reported that Russia had interfered in the presidential election.

The Times’ report Tuesday night raised further questions and prompted Democratic leaders to convene an emergency meeting of its caucus Wednesday.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the meeting that Democrats also want the Justice Department to continue investigating the allegations that Russia intervened in the 2016 election in an attempt to help Trump win. But they are insisting that former Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., now the attorney general, recluse himself from the proceedings.

Schumer also said Democrats believe an independent investigation was the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia. But Republican leaders continue to refuse to consider that option and said three congressional investigations underway were enough.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.