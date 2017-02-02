Class at SCSU Studies Early Days of Trump Presidency

A new politics class at Southern Connecticut State University will be focusing on the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration.

A statement from SCSU says the course, “Presidential Elections and Transitions,” was approved before the election, so it would have been catered to studying the administration of whichever candidate won.

The class started on Jan. 22 and Professor Art Paulson said in a statement that he expects interesting discussions.

“Donald Trump’s election makes an interesting course even more fascinating because of its historical uniqueness,” professor Art Paulson said in a statement. “It marks the first time that someone without any governmental or military experience has become president.”

Students will study the Trump transition and the office of the presidency from a theoretical and practical standpoint as well as take an examination of the presidency and the executive branch of government.

“We are going to be looking at Trump’s Cabinet selections and his Supreme Court nomination, as well as his policy proposals,” Paulson said. “In fact, I plan to ask students to generate policy suggestions for Trump as if they were working in his administration. They’ll be trying to sell ideas that fit within his policy framework.”