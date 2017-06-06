Consider Trump's Tweets 'Official Statements,' Spicer Says | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Consider Trump's Tweets 'Official Statements,' Spicer Says

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s tweets that criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the Saturday night terror attack.

    (Published Monday, June 5, 2017)

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that  President Donald Trump's tweets should be taken as official statements, NBC News reported. This contradicts other White House officials who have recently dialed back on the importance of the tweets.

    "The president is president of the United States," Spicer said. "So they are considered official statements by the president of the United States."

    Trump's Twitter usage has been a cornerstone of his presidency, offering a window into his thinking, sometimes at the expense of his administration's messaging. Despite bipartisan complaints about his continued 140-character habit, Trump has persisted in making his views known on social media.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices