DMV Registration Fees Could be Used to Fund State Parks

They want to charge a flat $10 fee on two year vehicle registrations to dedicate to making sure state beaches and campgrounds are in good shape.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the Connecticut General Assembly want to see a new $10 surcharge on each two-year vehicle registration, and then use that money to fund the state’s parks system.

The proposal is backed by members of both the budget writing and taxing and finance committees and they said such a move is needed as the state deals with sagging revenues.

“I was at Rocky Neck State Park on Friday and it was kind of chilling to see every single campsite with grass knee-high and that is a fear that I have for every campground if we don’t make a concerted effort to have a funding source,” said Rep. Melissa Ziobron, (R–East Haddam), who’s pushed for a “State Parks Passport” all session.

The $10 over two years would be used to fund the maintenance and upkeep of all state parks, campgrounds and beaches. Those who pay the new fee would not owe anything in the form of admission or parking fees when they arrive at a state park.

Republicans think the idea is creative and one that won’t break the bank for many Connecticut households.

“People want confidence in the government. They don’t want to have another fee that doesn’t work,” said Sen. Paul Formica, (R – East Lyme), co-chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Gov. Dannel Malloy didn’t completely shut down the idea during a news conference Thursday. He said his administration has, “examined and studied the concept,” of a one-time fee that would provide funds for state parks, but was non-committal on whether he would support such a proposal.

He did say the estimated $10 million to $14 million that would be generated by the surcharge would cover only half of the budget needed to maintain the parks.

Democrats are more optimistic and think the new fee could be used to widen the appeal and even access to the parks, perhaps even keep some facilities open year-round.

Sen. Cathy Osten, (D – Sprague), the other co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, said that’s her goal.

“Ultimately my goal would be to see our parks and campgrounds open at least all spring and all summer and all fall and having done some winter camping myself, I wouldn’t mind that either.”



