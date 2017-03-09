Ethics Office Fires Back At WH For Not Disciplining Conway | NBC Connecticut
Ethics Office Fires Back At WH For Not Disciplining Conway

The OGE director said he remains concerned by "Ms. Conway's misuse of position"

    Getty Images
    Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to appear on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press, from the north lawn at the White House, January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Office of Government Ethics on Thursday fired back at the White House for choosing to not discipline Conway after she endorsed Ivanka Trump's clothing line during an appearance on Fox News.

    The Office of Government Ethics shot back at the White House for not disciplining Kellyanne Conway for her endorsement of Ivanka Trump's clothing line during an appearance on Fox News, NBC News reported.

    In letters to the White House Counsel's office and top members of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee Thursday, OGE Director Walter Shaub said he remains "concerned about Ms. Conway's misuse of position." He said that under such circumstances, not taking disciplinary action against Conway, a senior official, risks undermining the ethics program.

    Last week, the president's deputy counsel called Conway's comments "inadvertent" and said it was unlikely that they would happen again. The White House said it would not punish Conway for her endorsement.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago
