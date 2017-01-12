President-elect Donald Trump was informed about the existence of the unverified allegations against him about Russian ties after last Friday's intelligence briefing at Trump Tower on alleged Russian hacking, U.S. officials told NBC News.

A senior U.S. official said that it was FBI Director James Comey himself who pulled Trump aside after the briefing and spoke with him one-on-one about the so-called "dossier," 35 pages of memos prepared by a former British spy for an anti-Trump client prior to last year's election.

Trump was not told about the contents of the dossier during the formal briefing, as NBC has previously reported.