Immigrant rights groups and allies are marking the fifth anniversary of protections for young immigrants with rallies and demonstrations Tuesday, as the future of an Obama-era program remains uncertain under the Trump administration, NBC News reports.

On Aug. 15, 2012, the Obama administration began accepting applications for the deportation relief and work permission program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. In five years, about 800,000 people have been granted DACA, which must be renewed every two years.

Texas and nine other states have set a Sept. 5 deadline for the president to end DACA, threatening to take the administration to court unless the program comes to an end.

Despite his tough stance on immigration, President Donald Trump said he would help DACA recipients. However, when White House chief of staff John Kelly was as homeland security secretary, he told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus last month that the administration would not commit to defending the program.

