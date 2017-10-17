Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page has been subpoenaed as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation of Russia's alleged intervention in the 2016 election, a source directly familiar with the matter told NBC News.
The committee expects Page to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and refuse to answer questions, the source said. Page previously said he would participate in a hearing.
Page, who has repeatedly denied any inappropriate ties to Russia, has drawn scrutiny for meeting with the former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the Republican National Convention last year.
On Nov. 1, the committee has scheduled an open hearing with social media giants including Twitter, Facebook and Google.
Published 4 hours ago