Here’s How Congress Is Handling Russia Investigations | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Here’s How Congress Is Handling Russia Investigations

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    J. Scott Applewhite, AP
    Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., left, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., walk to a closed intelligence briefing with FBI Director James Comey, Feb. 17, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    At the end of a week's worth of new revelations and a resignation, FBI Director James Comey held a closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee Friday, NBC News reports.

    Members who emerged refused to say what the meeting was about or even to acknowledge that a meeting was happening — though reporters saw Comey enter the same room as the senators.

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio did send out a tweet that hinted at Russia:

    "I am now very confident Senate Intel Comm I serve on will conduct thorough bipartisan investigation of #Putin interference and influence," the Florida senator said.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices