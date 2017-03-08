Ex-Utah Governor Huntsman to Be Ambassador to Russia

File - Jon Huntsman speaks on stage during the 2015 Concordia Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on Oct. 2, 2015 in New York City.

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman has accepted President Donald Trump's offer to be the next ambassador to Russia, a source confirmed to NBC News Wednesday.

It will be the Utah Republican's third ambassadorship in a long career of service. He previously served as Ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and was later tapped to be President Barack Obama's Ambassador to China.

