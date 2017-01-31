Lawmakers Consider Hartford Whalers License Plates

Jason Bay #44 , wearing a Hartford Whalers NHL jersey, and Mike Nickeas #4 of the New York Mets , wearing a Los Angeles Kings NHL jersey, board the team bus after their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 17, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Manager Terry Collins suggested a hockey theme as the team heads for Toronto for the weekend series against the Blue Jays.

Don't honk your horn. Instead, cue up Brass Bonanza, because there could soon be a Hartford Whalers commemorative license plate in front of you.

The state Transportation Committee held a public hearing on the proposal Monday.

Those pining for the beloved hockey team since they left Connecticut in 1997 call a Hartford Whalers license plate an epic idea 20 years in the making.

"The Whalers were very popular and there are other accessories out for them as well, like clothing, so why not put (it) on vanity plates," Debbie Simao, of Ellington, said.

The idea has been in the works for the last year and a half thanks to several groups, including the Whalers Booster Club and legislative staff, and the plan would be to donate proceeds from the plate to charity.

You can get updates on the status of the bill through the Connecticut General Assembly Web site.