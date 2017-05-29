Germany’s Merkel Signals Deepening Rift With US Under Trump

Angela Merkel's said Europe could no longer "fully count on others" in a speech over the weekend, a sign of the widening cracks in Germany-U.S. relationship, NBC News reported.
"All I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands," the German leader said at a campaign event in Bavaria. "The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."
Although Merkel didn't mention President Donald Trump by name, her blunt remarks followed a bruising series of meetings with Trump at the NATO summit in Belgium and then at the G-7 gathering in Italy.
On Thursday, Trump did not explicitly promise to protect America's NATO allies if they came under attack, instead alleging 23 out of the 28-member nations owed "massive amounts of money" to U.S. taxpayers.