Germany's Merkel Signals Deepening Rift With US Under Trump
Germany’s Merkel Signals Deepening Rift With US Under Trump

    President Donald Trump scolded allies for "not paying their fair share" at a speech at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

    (Published Thursday, May 25, 2017)

    Angela Merkel's said Europe could no longer "fully count on others" in a speech over the weekend, a sign of the widening cracks in Germany-U.S. relationship, NBC News reported.

    "All I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands," the German leader said at a campaign event in Bavaria. "The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."

    Although Merkel didn't mention President Donald Trump by name, her blunt remarks followed a bruising series of meetings with Trump at the NATO summit in Belgium and then at the G-7 gathering in Italy.

    On Thursday, Trump did not explicitly promise to protect America's NATO allies if they came under attack, instead alleging 23 out of the 28-member nations owed "massive amounts of money" to U.S. taxpayers.

    (Published Thursday, May 25, 2017)
