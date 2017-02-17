Groups Oppose Governor's Proposal to Raise Pistol Permit Fees

Gov. Dannel Malloy has proposed raising the pistol permit fee and some groups are holding a new conference in response.

The NRA, Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are holding a news conference this afternoon in response to Malloy's proposal to raise the fee from $70 to $300 for a five-year pistol permit.

State Rep. Rob Sampson said during the news conference that the governor "comes off as small and petty."

Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat and chair of the appropriations committee, attended the news conference and said "we think there are other ways to address the deficit."

"I think anything that's raised that much is nuts. I think that is outlandish and I'm not much for guns, but I do think that's wrong," Gert Perry, of Newington, said.

She said it's not only about the amount of the fee increase, but she also has concerns about the way the state would spend that money.

"We need to cut some of the riff raff stuff, the things that aren't important, the padded things," she said. They can't even get a stadium built in Hartford and they're going to do this? What are they going to do with that extra money? I find it appalling."

Some residents said they agree with the proposal.

"Since I don't own a gun, I have no qualms about it at all. So, hey, they can bring it all the way up to $1,000. I could care," Bill Walsh, of Newington, said.