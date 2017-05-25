Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat, was charged with misdemeanor assault on May 24, 2017, for allegedly body-slamming a reporter. The reporter, Ben Jacobs of the Guardian, released an audio recording of the confrontation with Gianforte.

Republican Greg Gianforte won Montana's special congressional election late Thursday barely a day after he was charged with misdemeanor assault following accusations that he body-slammed a reporter, NBC News reported.

Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, claimed about a 50- to 44-percent lead over Democrat Rob Quist.

"Tonight Montanans are sending a message to the Washington, D.C., establishment," Gianforte told a cheering crowd in Boseman after the results were announced.

Gianforte also addressed his assault charge and clash with a Guardian reporter. "I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can't take back," he said. "I should not have treated that reporter that way ... I am sorry."