Republican Greg Gianforte won Montana's special congressional election late Thursday barely a day after he was charged with misdemeanor assault following accusations that he body-slammed a reporter, NBC News reported.
Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, claimed about a 50- to 44-percent lead over Democrat Rob Quist.
"Tonight Montanans are sending a message to the Washington, D.C., establishment," Gianforte told a cheering crowd in Boseman after the results were announced.
Gianforte also addressed his assault charge and clash with a Guardian reporter. "I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can't take back," he said. "I should not have treated that reporter that way ... I am sorry."
