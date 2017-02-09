Rex Tillerson Meets With Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Will Visit Mexico City | NBC Connecticut
Rex Tillerson Meets With Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Will Visit Mexico City

In a video released by Mexico's foreign ministry, Videgaray described the meeting as "a cordial conversation about coordination on migration and security"

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Mexico's foreign minister on Wednesday and will visit Mexico City, the White House announced.

    As NBC News reported, the meeting with Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray in Washington, D.C., which came one week after Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in. 

    "They had a constructive conversation on a range of U.S.-Mexico collaboration including law enforcement, migration, and security," acting State Department spokesperson Mark Toner said in a statement, which did not include a date for Tillerson's trip to Mexico City.

    Trump's executive order on construction of a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, and the president's claim that Mexico would pay for it, has inflamed tensions between the two nations.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago
