Rep. Elijah Cummings said there's a GOP co-sponsor for a bill to create a 9-11 commission to investigate Russian interference in the presidential election.

A senior Democratic lawmaker said the creation of a 9/11-style commission to investigate Russian interference in the presidential election has gained bipartisan support.

Rep. Elijah Cummings told msnbc the creation of the commission was necessary "to really get into how all of this happened, what was the relationship between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and try to figure out how to make sure that this does not happen again."

Cummings, the ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said the Republican co-sponsor of a bill to create the commission is "a Congressman from North Carolina" whose name would be made public Friday.

Sen. Ben Cardin, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has previously called for an independent commission into election meddling.