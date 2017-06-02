Donald Trump announced that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement, which aims to curb greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate chance.

The move set off a wave of outrage from environmental groups, international allies and business leaders, while garnering support from conservatives.

But what does it mean for the planet?

NBC News reached out to Dr. Ben Sanderson, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, who researches the effects of climate change, for some answers.

