Senate Expected to Pass Bill to Toughen State’s Hate Crime Laws

The state Senate is expected to pass a bill today that could lead to Connecticut enacting the toughest hate crime laws in the United States.

The bill reclassifies what a hate crime is and increase penalties for such crimes.

It would also broaden statutes to include threats directed against houses of worship, religious community centers and day care centers as hate crimes.

The legislation also calls for establishing a statewide hate crimes advisory council and establishes hotlines to provide help for persons inquiring about or reporting hate crimes.

Watch Live Legal Experts to Trump on Travel Ban: Put Down the Twitter

The bill also provide employees protections if they need limited time from work to care for a child whose school or day care center is evacuated or closed due to a threat of violence.