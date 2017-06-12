Senate Republicans, Democrats Agree on New Russia Sanctions | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Senate Republicans, Democrats Agree on New Russia Sanctions

The measure will be attached to a larger bill to impose sanctions on Iran, which Trump has supported

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    At a news conference with the president of Russia, President Donald Trump addressed his morning tweet about feeling “vindicated” after James Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate intelligence committee.

    (Published Friday, June 9, 2017)

    The Senate reached a bipartisan agreement Monday night on a new round of sanctions against Russia, which would prevent President Donald Trump from lifting the rules without Congressional approval, NBC News reported.

    In addition to removing the power to lift the sanctions from Trump, the measure would codify existing sanctions and place new economic restrictions on Russians who violate human rights, supply weapons to the Asad regime in Syria or who are involved in the Russian defense or intelligence industry.

    The deal, which Trump has not supported, would also place more sanctions on industries, including Russia's mining, shipping and railway industries.

    The measure will be attached to a larger bill to impose sanctions on Iran, which Trump has supported. If it passes a procedural vote Wednesday, the Senate could vote on it Thursday. The House would then have to approve it before it goes to Trump.

    Putin: Interfering in US Election 'Wouldn't Make Sense'

    [NATL] Putin Addresses Russian Election Interference With NBC's Megyn Kelly

    In Megyn Kelly's inaugural June 4 episode of her NBC news magazine, "Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly," Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the claim that Russians interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

    (Published Monday, June 5, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 2:00 AM EDT on Jun 13, 2017 | Updated at 2:10 AM EDT on Jun 13, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices