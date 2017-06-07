Texas Democratic Rep. Planning to Start Impeachment Process Against Trump | NBC Connecticut
Texas Democratic Rep. Planning to Start Impeachment Process Against Trump

Al Green says Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on May 9 was obstruction of justice

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File
    Rep. Al Green

    Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said he is planning to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

    Green, who said he has received multiple death threats, argues that Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on May 9 was obstruction of justice.

    "The facts are simple and indisputable," Green said in a statement Tuesday. "The president fired the FBI director because the director was investigating the president's campaign connections to Russian interference in the presidential election."

    Green has been among the leading voices calling for Trump's impeachment since he proposed it on May 15.

    Trump Wishes Comey Luck Ahead of Hearing

    [NATL] Trump Wishes Comey Luck Ahead of Hearing

    A reporter on Tuesday asked President Donald Trump what he wished to say to former FBI Director James Comey ahead of Comey's Senate testimony and Trump responded: "I wish him luck."

     

    (Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017)
    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
