Trump Briefing Materials Included Damaging Allegations of Russian Ties: Sources

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, right.

Two U.S. officials with direct knowledge told NBC News on Tuesday that briefing materials prepared for President-elect Trump included information that initially circulated among Trump opponents and was passed to U.S. intelligence agencies making damaging allegations about his dealings with Russians.

Trump's transition team has not issued a formal response, but Trump himself did tweet at 8:19 p.m. ET Tuesday:

The information has not been verified by U.S. agencies.