President-elect Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect, and his first in six months.

Americans weren't the only ones tuning into Donald Trump's first press conference since being elected president — people around the world watched for clues on how the new administration would impact their lives.

"We don't care [about Trump], as long as life's good in Russia," Irina Smirnova, a 39-year old Moscow resident, told NBC News.

"I had to grin several times," a professor of American Studies at Heidelberg University in Germany told NBC News' partner ZDF. "But in regard to the power of the office you choke on the laughter. Trump's speech reminded of a sitcom, which at the end was more like a horror comedy."

