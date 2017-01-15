Trump Signals ‘Insurance for Everybody’ in Health Care Replacement | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort and inauguration

Trump Signals ‘Insurance for Everybody’ in Health Care Replacement

However, the president-elect, who will take office on Friday, gave no details of his replacement plan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    President-Elect Trump on ObamacarePresident-Elect Trump on ObamacarePresident-elect Donald Trump discusses when he plan to replace Obamacare in a news conference in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

    President-elect Donald Trump said he is working on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act that would seek to provide "insurance for everybody," The Washington Post reported Sunday night, according to NBC News.

    Trump made the comments in a telephone interview late Saturday, The Post said. He gave no details of his replacement plan.

    The Post reported that Trump also said he would force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices of prescriptions covered under Medicare and Medicaid.

    "They're politically protected but not anymore," he said, according to The Post.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices