Donald Trump’s Budget Breaks These 7 Campaign Promises

The White House took pains to insist that the 2018 budget blueprint is keeping campaign promises, NBC News reported.
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said that the president is making good on his vow to save government programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.
However, the budget outlines deep cuts to many aspects of the American safety net that suggest Mulvaney made a false assessment of the blueprint.
NBC News found seven campaign promises that the preliminary budget would break to Trump voters and supporters.
Published 2 hours ago