US Ethics Office Struggled to Gain Access to Trump Team, Emails Show | NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: 
Snow Closings & Cancellations
NBC_OTS_CT

US Ethics Office Struggled to Gain Access to Trump Team, Emails Show

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP

    The office tasked with overseeing ethics and conflicts in the federal government struggled to gain access to leaders of the Trump transition team, and warned Trump aides about making decisions on nominees or blind trusts without ethics guidance, according to new emails obtained by MSNBC.

    Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub emailed Trump aides in November to lament that despite his office's repeated outreach, "we seem to have lost contact with the Trump-Pence transition since the election." 

    Trump aides may also be risking "embarrassment for the President-elect," Shaub warned, by "announcing cabinet picks" without letting the ethics office review their financial information in advance.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices