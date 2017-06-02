Vladimir Putin to Megyn Kelly: US Hackers Could Have Framed Russia | NBC Connecticut
Vladimir Putin to Megyn Kelly: US Hackers Could Have Framed Russia

    AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an exclusive interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly, insisted that hackers who interfered in the U.S. presidential election could have come from "anywhere" and then they could have made it look like Russia was responsible.

    Putin found himself on the defensive Friday when asked by Kelly to explain his earlier claim that private "patriotic" hackers could have interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

    Megyn Kelly's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin airs Sunday at 7 p.m. EST during the premiere of "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" on NBC.

