President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, which he called unfair to America. He said he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

World leaders on Thursday reacted quickly to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement, with former Vice President Al Gore calling the move "reckless and indefensible."

Negotiated by 195 countries, the agreement is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change. While it is not a binding treaty, the agreement calls on countries to make voluntary national pledges to reduce emissions and provide periodic updates on their progress.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she regrets Trump's move to withdraw the U.S., but will keep working "to save our Earth." Germany also released a joint statement with France and Italy saying the Paris climate agreement cannot be renegotiated, despite Trump wanting to re-enter it "on better terms."

A spokesman to the Secretary-General of the United Nations called Trump's decision a "major disappointment" and said it's "crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues."

The U.K.'s representatives in the United Nations released a statement calling Trump's decision "tragic" that Trump "has so little regard for the long-term future country."

In statements prior to Trump's official announcement, China, Germany, the U.K. and Russia all reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Accord and slowing climate change.

Some top Republicans, however, supported the move.