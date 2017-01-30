7 Connecticut Natives on Patriots Cheering Squad

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots cheerleaders perform during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl next weekend, seven Connecticut natives will be right there, cheering on the Pats.

Theresa Oei, of Hamden, is a 2011 graduate of East Catholic High School and a 2015 Yale University graduate.

She is working toward her PhD in gene editing at The Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard, where her team researches genetic diseases like cancer, to find a way to treat it by using DNA manipulation.

“I absolutely knew Theresa was going places from her freshman year in my Honors Biology class right through to her time in my Advanced Placement course, Theresa excelled,” Lesa Milas, an East Catholic High School teacher, said in a statement.

Oei said she feels privileged to be able to share her love of science with the people she meets at events on behalf of the Patriots and accepts many of the opportunities that come her way. She said she believes her time at East Catholic is a reason behind her motivation.

“Your personal education doesn't stop with the end of a formal education and I think that East helped me to become a life-long learner. So when the opportunity to cheer with the Patriots came my way, I was more than excited to set out on a very different learning experience. Making time to be on the field with New England Patriots and give back to the New England area through many of the events we do was also inspired by my time at East,” Oei said in a statement.

Alex B., a Terryville native who now lives in Clinton, is another Connecticut native who will be cheering on the Patriots.

Alex, a 2013 graduate of Dean College in Massachusetts, is a fitness director, personal trainer, and group fitness instructor in Seymour, according to her biography on the New England Patriots web site. She is also a dance Instructor in Southington, and works as a professional dancer.

Karen L., another Terryville native, is a line captain for the third year. She studied communications and works as a publicist in Burlington, Massachusetts,

Melissa D., of Hamden, is a 2016 graduate of the University of New Haven, where she studied nutrition and dietetics.

Vail M. grew up in Tolland and graduated from Central Connecticut State University in 2016, where she studied business management.

“I am beyond thrilled and grateful to be part of this amazing organization and do what I absolutely love to do with this talented group of women,” she said in her biography on the Patriots web site.

Vanessa A. grew up in Wethersfield and now lives in Newington. She is a 7th grade art teacher.

Victoria S., a Cromwell native, is a 2012 graduate of Central Connecticut State University, and works as a dance instructor and restaurant manager.