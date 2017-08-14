Boston Bruins to Visit Hartford During Inaugural Summer Fan Fest Tour

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 6: Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks with his team during a timeout during the third period against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on April 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins plan on giving back to their supporters here in Connecticut, as well the other five New England states, this summer. The team is taking its first ”Summer Fan Fest Tour” and will make a stop at Bushnell Park in Hartford on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans will be able to participate in various events alongside Bruins players, coaches, executives, and broadcasters for free, including Q&A sessions, taking photos and more.

This initiative is in conjunction with the Bruins Academy’s “Learn to Play” program, which gives new equipment to youth players from local communities, as the organization expects to provide more than 4,000 children between 4 and 9 with gear prior to the season.

Youth hockey players will also be able to participate in drills and kid-friendly fitness activities.

In addition, sponsors will be giving away tickets to various home games for the 2017-18 season.

More information regarding the tour can be found on the Bruins’ website.

Additional information about the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program can be found here.

Following is the full tour schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 26: Portland, Maine at Monument Square, noon to 6 p.m., 456 Congress St., Portland

Sunday, Aug. 27: Manchester, New Hampshire at Arms Park, noon to 6 p.m. at 0 Arms St., Manchester

Monday, Aug. 28: Burlington, Vermont at Burlington International Airport, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 1200 Airport Dr, South Burlington



Tuesday, Aug. 29: Springfield, Massachusetts at Forest Park, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 200 Trafton Road.

Wednesday, Aug. 30: Hartford, Connecticut at Bushnell Park, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 60 Elm St.

Thursday, Aug. 31: Providence, RI at ALEX AND ANI City Center, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 2 Kennedy Plaza.