Former President George W. Bush took in a Texas Rangers game in Arlington Wednesday night.

And he had a little fun with a TV camera during the game.

Fox Sports reporter Emily Jones was reporting on Mike Napoli during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies when Bush — once a part owner of the Rangers — slid onscreen behind her to say "Hey."

"My most favorite photo bomb ever!" Jones tweeted afterward.