Tyler Steskla, a sophomore at Southern Connecticut State University, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. Swimming changed his life. When his grades threatened to keep him from competing at SCSU, Steskla rose to the occasion in a story of challenge and triumph. (Published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016)

Tyler Steskla, a junior from Cheshire, says swimming changed his life. He has autism and says the sport has helped him connect with others. On Sunday, the Southern Connecticut State University who has gone the extra mile in life came in second in the 1650 free, or mile race, in the NE10.

Steskla was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old and didn’t speak his first sentence until he was 4. The Southern Connecticut State University student says swimming has given him the connection to his fellow athletes that helps him connect with them.

Sunday, he finished second in the 1650 free, or mile race, in a time of 16:14.45.

In case you missed the story Kevin Nathan did on Tyler last year, you can watch it here.