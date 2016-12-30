Randy Edsall will be returning as head coach to the UConn football team in 2017, and on Friday was formally welcomed back at Rentschler Field.

Edsall spent 12 seasons with the Uconn football program from 1999 through the 2010 season and averaged eight wins per season. He racked up 74 wins in that time and lead UConn from a Division I-AA to Division I-A in 2002.

Many were upset at the way Edsall announced his departure from UConn after the Fiesta Bowl in 2010.

On Friday Edsall acknowledged that he made a mistake and apologized to the fans.

“Almost six years ago I made one of the worst decisions, in terms of how I left the University of Connecticut," he said. "That is something that I have to live with, and I’ve lived with. I’m not perfect. Everybody makes a mistake. I regret it.”

Edsall also said he was hoping he could move passed the mistake and focus on growing the team and winning.

"I just hope that I will be able to earn the trust back of all the wonderful fans because what I’m doing now is I apologize for how I left. It was wrong. I take full ownership and accountability for that, and now we’re gonna move forward together to grow this program," he said.

Edsall said he had already spoken to some of the players and was excited to get to work.

Edsall left his post as head coach at UConn in 2011 to take what he called his dream job as coach of the University of Maryland football team. He was fired from that job in 2015. Most recently he worked with the NFL’s Detroit Lions as the Director of Research – Special Projects.