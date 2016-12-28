Randy Edsall to Return as UConn Football Head Coach: Sources

Randy Edsall will be returning as head coach to the UConn football team in 2017, UConn announced in a press release Wednesday.

Edsall spent 12 seasons with the Uconn football program from 1999 through the 2010 season and averaged eight wins per season. He racked up 74 wins in that time and lead UConn from a Division I-AA to Division I-A in 2002.

Director of Athletics David Benedict praised Edsall for his strong record at UConn.

“He led UConn to its most successful period in the history of our football program, and I believe he will provide consistent leadership and long-term success once again,” Benedict said in a statement.

Many were upset at the way Edsall announced his departure from UConn after the Fiesta Bowl in 2010.

“I completely understand and respect that there are loyal fans, supporters and former players that still have not forgotten and it will take time to forgive. I have many incredible memories of my time at UConn and I hope the fans do too. It is my goal to get us back to that level of success and I hope that all of the Husky fans out there will be along for the ride,” Edsall said in a release.

Edsall left his post as head coach at UConn in 2011 to take what he called his dream job as coach of the University of Maryland football team. He was fired from that job in 2015. Most recently he worked with the NFL’s Detroit Lions as the Director of Research – Special Projects.

A formal press conference to welcome Edsall is scheduled at Rentschler Field on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.