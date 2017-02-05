New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

They're back again. For the seventh time, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have led the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. And while that number is unprecedented, fans are hoping the duo breaks another record and earns the team a fifth ring.

Even more impressive is that Brady started the season on the bench, serving a four-game suspension after the Deflategate saga. He returned as fresh as ever, going 11-1 to build on the team's 3-1 start. In the playoffs, the Patriots rolled over the Houston Texans in the divisional round and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship.

New England will take on the 11-5 Atlanta Falcons, led by Boston College star quarterback and newly-crowned NFL MVP Matt Ryan.

In the end, only one team will be rewarded with the Vince Lombardi trophy.