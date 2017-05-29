Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charges in South Florida | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charges in South Florida

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Jupiter resident was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning in Palm Beach County and later released.

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    Star golfer Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on charges of driving under the influence in Jupiter, near his southern Florida home, sheriff's deputies said.

    Woods, who lives on Jupiter Island, was taken into custody about 3 a.m. on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway, officials said.

    Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m., according to Palm Beach County Jail records.

    NBC Miami has reached out to Woods' representatives for comment.

    Top Sports: French Open, Indy 500, Formula One Grand Prix

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Last month, Woods announced he underwent a spinal fusion surgery that "went well" and usually takes about six months to recover from.

    "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long," he said in statement in April.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices